Overview

Dr. Roberto Urquiza Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Urquiza Jr works at Roberto Urquiza MD in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.