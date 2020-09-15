See All Pediatricians in Weston, FL
Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tuchman works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mch Specialist
    2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 385-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Dementia Evaluation
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Dementia Evaluation

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518987676
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Tuchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuchman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuchman works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tuchman’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuchman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuchman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

