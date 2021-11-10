Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Locations
San Antonio Lung Center Pllc1303 McCullough Ave Ste 428, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Trevino is a very good doctor I was in bad shape when I first went to see him and he's helped me a whole lot I am doing very good now and very satisfied with him and his office
About Dr. Roberto Trevino Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528171451
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trevino Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.