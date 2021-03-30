Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talamantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez.
Dr. Talamantes works at
Locations
Sierra Family Healthcare PC2903 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Talamantes is an amazing pediatrician and has been seeing my children for years. I would recommend him to my family as well as friends. He is nonjudgmental and provides hospital follow ups as well.
About Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851436257
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College
- Tx Chldns Hospital
- Baylor College Of Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talamantes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talamantes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talamantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talamantes speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Talamantes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talamantes.
