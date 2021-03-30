Overview

Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez.



Dr. Talamantes works at Sierra Family Healthcare PC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.