See All Pediatricians in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez.

Dr. Talamantes works at Sierra Family Healthcare PC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Family Healthcare PC
    2903 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 521-1378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Talamantes?

    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr Talamantes is an amazing pediatrician and has been seeing my children for years. I would recommend him to my family as well as friends. He is nonjudgmental and provides hospital follow ups as well.
    TS — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talamantes to family and friends

    Dr. Talamantes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talamantes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD.

    About Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851436257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tx Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talamantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talamantes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talamantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talamantes works at Sierra Family Healthcare PC in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Talamantes’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Talamantes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talamantes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talamantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talamantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roberto Talamantes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.