Dr. Solis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Solis Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Solis Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.
Dr. Solis Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cardiology Specialists PA4802 N LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-0040
-
2
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 687-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Seminole Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solis Jr?
Great doctor, very professional, and has always listened to my concerns. He and his staff have included my wife and children in consults concerning my cardiac welfare so there were no surprises in my care.
About Dr. Roberto Solis Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477556900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solis Jr works at
Dr. Solis Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.