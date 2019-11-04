Overview

Dr. Roberto Solis Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.



Dr. Solis Jr works at Cardiologists Of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.