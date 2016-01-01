Dr. Silva accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto Silva, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Silva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Ipc Hospitalist Co7330 San Pedro Ave Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 344-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberto Silva, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093819302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
