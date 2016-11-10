Overview

Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Francisco Marroquin University.



Dr. Secaira works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

