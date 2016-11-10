See All Interventional Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3 (8)
Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Francisco Marroquin University.

Dr. Secaira works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 382-3707
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 (253) 627-1244
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Nov 10, 2016
Good personality and willing to sit and listen to you. Is concerned about you and has tests done to see if you are doing well. Reviews your life style and physical exercise. I am impressed that he has a plan for me. EKG this year and stress test every three years. Highly recommend!
Mike Burton in Puyallup, WA — Nov 10, 2016
About Dr. Roberto Secaira, MD

  Interventional Cardiology
  English, Spanish
  1053461145
Education & Certifications

  Hahnemann University Hospital
  Hahnemann University Hospital
  Fitzgerald Mercy
  Francisco Marroquin University
