Dr. Roberto Scaffidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Scaffidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Scaffidi works at
Locations
Infusion Solutions of Delaware1100 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 672-4600
Bayhealth Cardiology Consultants, Dover540 S Governors Ave Ste 201, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 672-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to the patient. Empathetic Never rushed. Thorough exam Answers all questions
About Dr. Roberto Scaffidi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760411698
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
