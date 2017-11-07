Overview

Dr. Roberto Scaffidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Scaffidi works at Infusion Solutions of Delaware in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.