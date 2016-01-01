Overview

Dr. Roberto Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at MAIN LINE CARDIOTHORACIC SURGEONS in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.