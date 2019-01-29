Overview

Dr. Roberto Robinson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Prominis Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.