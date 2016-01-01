See All Vascular Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Reyna works at Roberto Reyna MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roberto Reyna MD
    Roberto Reyna MD
3661 S Miami Ave Ste 609, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 707-6076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578582664
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    • Hosp Santo Tomas
    • Universidad del Valle
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyna has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

