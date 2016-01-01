Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Locations
Roberto Reyna MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 609, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 707-6076
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberto Reyna, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1578582664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Hosp Santo Tomas
- Universidad del Valle
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reyna has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyna speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.