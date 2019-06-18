See All Neurosurgeons in Vero Beach, FL
Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Rey Dios works at Cleveland Clinic in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc
    3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 563-4741
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Physicians Nrsrgry
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Pituitary Tumor
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Traumatic Brain Injury
Pituitary Tumor
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Dr. Rey-Dios and his staff was really nice to me I'm like 2 1/2 hours away from Jackson we got caught in the storm and we couldn't see the road to mention I got lost and couldn't find the Office! The whole staff waited on us before they closed the office from the CT Scan on down to the Office Visit. And the Dr. Rey- Dios himself! Love Y'all already!
    Brittany in West Point, MS — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1487835211
    Education & Certifications

    DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rey Dios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rey Dios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rey Dios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rey Dios has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rey Dios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rey Dios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rey Dios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rey Dios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rey Dios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.