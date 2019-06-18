Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rey Dios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Rey Dios works at
Locations
Arubah Neuroscience Institute Pllc3450 11th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-4741Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Physicians Nrsrgry2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rey-Dios and his staff was really nice to me I'm like 2 1/2 hours away from Jackson we got caught in the storm and we couldn't see the road to mention I got lost and couldn't find the Office! The whole staff waited on us before they closed the office from the CT Scan on down to the Office Visit. And the Dr. Rey- Dios himself! Love Y'all already!
About Dr. Roberto Rey Dios, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1487835211
Education & Certifications
- DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rey Dios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rey Dios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rey Dios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rey Dios has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rey Dios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rey Dios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rey Dios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rey Dios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rey Dios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.