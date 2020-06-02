Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM
Dr. Roberto Puente, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Harbor Foot & Leg Specialists21300 Gertrude Ave Ste 3, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8202Monday8:30am - 12:30pmTuesday8:30am - 12:30pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmThursday8:30am - 12:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My first visit with Dr. Puente was to treat a broken bone in my foot; the second visit was due to an ankle injury. In both cases Dr. Puente was so helpful in explaining the damage, treatment and prognosis. He reviewed the X-rays so I fully understood what was happening. Dr. Puente was patient and gentle and made sure I had all the information I needed for a full recovery.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710013818
- Kendall Regional Medical Center|Plantation General Hospital
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Puente has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puente accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puente speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente.
