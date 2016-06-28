Overview

Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Prieto works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.