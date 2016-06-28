Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Prieto works at
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso4801 Alberta Ave Ste 200A, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very profesional dealing with customers. In my case he explained in detail what was found in my body tumor, he gave me all alternatives for my situations. He never manipulated me to have the Chemo. He always behave very professional and an always listen to what I said to him. For my experience dealing with doctors, he was the most profesional doctor I have ever met.
About Dr. Roberto Prieto, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942294608
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
