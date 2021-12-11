Overview

Dr. Roberto Posada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Posada works at Surgical Associates-Central Fl in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.