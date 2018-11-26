See All Urologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD

Urology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.

Dr. Pedraza works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Consultants
    9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 258-1919
    Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC
    19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 258-1919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 26, 2018
    Never thought that I would need to see a Urologist, but Dr. Pedraza is easy going and made me feel comfortable. I would recommend him hands down.
    — Nov 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD
    About Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053419614
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedraza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedraza has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedraza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedraza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

