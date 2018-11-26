Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.
Dr. Pedraza works at
Locations
Urological Consultants9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 258-1919
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 258-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never thought that I would need to see a Urologist, but Dr. Pedraza is easy going and made me feel comfortable. I would recommend him hands down.
About Dr. Roberto Pedraza, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053419614
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedraza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedraza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedraza works at
Dr. Pedraza has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pedraza speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedraza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedraza.
