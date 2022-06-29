Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD
Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02919 Directions (401) 351-7100
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Very caring physician always professional as is his staff. He explains things well and I trust his decisions.
About Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407995640
- Rhode Island Hospital Brown University
- Conemaugh Meml Hospital Temple University
- Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
