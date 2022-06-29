See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (26)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Ortiz works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc
    100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 351-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 29, 2022
    Very caring physician always professional as is his staff. He explains things well and I trust his decisions.
    Mary Kavanagh — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1407995640
    Education & Certifications

    • Rhode Island Hospital Brown University
    • Conemaugh Meml Hospital Temple University
    • Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
