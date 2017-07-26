Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norniella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Norniella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tjma Inc.1592 Mars Hill Rd Ste B, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 705-1687
-
2
Eastern Atlanta Behavioral Health1353 Jennings Ml Rd Ste C, Bogart, GA 30622 Directions (706) 357-5467
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norniella?
He is the best doctor I have ever had. He takes his time in understanding my concerns. I am able to function better in my day to day life because of him.
About Dr. Roberto Norniella, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487609830
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pureto Rico Sch Med
- Univ Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norniella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norniella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norniella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norniella works at
Dr. Norniella has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norniella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norniella speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Norniella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norniella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norniella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norniella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.