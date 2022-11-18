Overview

Dr. Roberto Moscoso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from University of San Simon / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moscoso works at Practice in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.