Dr. Roberto Moran-Almonte, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Moran-Almonte, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Catol Madre Y Maestra.

Dr. Moran-Almonte works at Haven Pediatric Office PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haven Pediatric Office PC
    707 W 171st St Apt A, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 927-3232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Dr Moran is one of the best. Very lucky to have both my kids under his care. Its true the waiting is long but worth it because he takes his time for each patient and dont rush things. He knows what he does and my kids love him as well. Dr.Melina is great also. They both handle any situation at the best. I cant reccomend them enough. Dr Moran is the pediatrician you are looking for.
    Elidona — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Moran-Almonte, MD
    About Dr. Roberto Moran-Almonte, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1396760757
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Catol Madre Y Maestra
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Moran-Almonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran-Almonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moran-Almonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moran-Almonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moran-Almonte works at Haven Pediatric Office PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moran-Almonte’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moran-Almonte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moran-Almonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moran-Almonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moran-Almonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

