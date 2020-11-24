See All General Dentists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Prosthodontics
5 (322)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MS - Operative Dentistry - University of São Paulo School of Dentistry|Paulista University School of Dentistry in São Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.|PhD -nUniversity of São Paulo School of Dentistry/Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry.

Dr. Macedo works at RM - Advanced Center For Cosmetic Dentistry in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    RM - Advanced Center For Cosmetic Dentistry
    7801 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-3203
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Broken Tooth
Bone Grafting
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Broken Tooth

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 322 ratings
    Patient Ratings (322)
    5 Star
    (315)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2020
    From my first visit over a year ago, I knew I was in good hands. Dr. Macedo explained things to me and never pressured me. I now have an amazing smile. I am so happy I chose Dr. Macedo and his office.
    Linda C. — Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS
    About Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS

    Specialties
    • Prosthodontics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164775813
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Prosthodontics - UAB Dental School and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama|Uab Dental School and The Veterans Affairs Medical Center In Birmingham, Alabama
    Medical Education
    • MS - Operative Dentistry - University of São Paulo School of Dentistry|Paulista University School of Dentistry in São Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.|PhD -nUniversity of São Paulo School of Dentistry/Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macedo works at RM - Advanced Center For Cosmetic Dentistry in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Macedo’s profile.

    322 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

