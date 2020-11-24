Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS
Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MS - Operative Dentistry - University of São Paulo School of Dentistry|Paulista University School of Dentistry in São Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.|PhD -nUniversity of São Paulo School of Dentistry/Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry.
RM - Advanced Center For Cosmetic Dentistry7801 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 591-3203Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pm
From my first visit over a year ago, I knew I was in good hands. Dr. Macedo explained things to me and never pressured me. I now have an amazing smile. I am so happy I chose Dr. Macedo and his office.
- Prosthodontics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Prosthodontics - UAB Dental School and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama|Uab Dental School and The Veterans Affairs Medical Center In Birmingham, Alabama
- MS - Operative Dentistry - University of São Paulo School of Dentistry|Paulista University School of Dentistry in São Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.|PhD -nUniversity of São Paulo School of Dentistry/Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry
Dr. Macedo speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
322 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.
