Dr. Roberto Macedo, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MS - Operative Dentistry - University of São Paulo School of Dentistry|Paulista University School of Dentistry in São Paulo, Brazil - D.D.S.|PhD -nUniversity of São Paulo School of Dentistry/Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry.



Dr. Macedo works at RM - Advanced Center For Cosmetic Dentistry in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

