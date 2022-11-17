Overview

Dr. Roberto Lugo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Lugo works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.