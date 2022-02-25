Overview

Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lugliani works at American Pacific Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.