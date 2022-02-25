See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lugliani works at American Pacific Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
Dr. Sarathi Bhattacharyya, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vannarith So. MD A Professional Corp.
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 902, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 437-0996
  2. 2
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lugliani?

    Feb 25, 2022
    Excellent caring old fashioned doctor who cares for his patients and actually cures your problems when possible. Specialist in pulmonary disease as well as general medicine. He keeps up with the latest medical advancements as well. He has a great staff that supports him and his patients. Older patients will love him.
    — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lugliani to family and friends

    Dr. Lugliani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lugliani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD.

    About Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699712943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugliani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lugliani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lugliani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lugliani works at American Pacific Medical Group Inc in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lugliani’s profile.

    Dr. Lugliani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugliani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugliani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugliani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugliani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugliani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.