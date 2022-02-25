Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugliani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Vannarith So. MD A Professional Corp.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 902, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 437-0996
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring old fashioned doctor who cares for his patients and actually cures your problems when possible. Specialist in pulmonary disease as well as general medicine. He keeps up with the latest medical advancements as well. He has a great staff that supports him and his patients. Older patients will love him.
About Dr. Roberto Lugliani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugliani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugliani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugliani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugliani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugliani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugliani speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugliani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugliani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugliani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugliani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.