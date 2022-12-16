See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Plastic Surgery

Dr. Lachica works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
    51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1366409104
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Lachica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lachica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lachica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lachica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lachica works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lachica’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

