Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Neder Kalil works at
Locations
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-2454Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
University of Maryland Transplant Center At Baltimore (kidneypancreas Transplant)16 S Eutaw St Fl 1, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberto Neder Kalil, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF BAHIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neder Kalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neder Kalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neder Kalil has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neder Kalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
