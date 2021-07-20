Dr. Roberto Heros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Heros, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Heros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Heros works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave # 16960, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heros?
Dr Hero saved my life July 16th 1999 after 91/2 hours of surgery ... I think of him often he is a amazing man. Thank you Sir
About Dr. Roberto Heros, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962466987
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heros works at
Dr. Heros has seen patients for Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heros speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.