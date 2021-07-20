Overview

Dr. Roberto Heros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Heros works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.