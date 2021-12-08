Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
1
Roberto A Hernando MD PA8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 202, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-9206
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Muy profecional, se caracteriza por su gran comunicacion, conocimiento y muy efectivo en los tratamientos.
About Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811985708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernando accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernando has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernando speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernando.
