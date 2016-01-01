Dr. Roberto Granato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Granato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Granato, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Roberto C. Granato Mdpc4046 75th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 335-1437
-
2
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (718) 355-1437
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberto Granato, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679501928
Education & Certifications
- College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Suny Upstate Health Science
- Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Granato speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Granato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granato.
