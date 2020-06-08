Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez is very professional, explains everything and takes the time out to listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326205774
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Florida State University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.