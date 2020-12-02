Overview

Dr. Roberto Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at DR RAFAEL A PENALVER CLINIC in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.