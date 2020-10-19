Overview

Dr. Roberto Gamarra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Gamarra works at Digestive Health Associates, PLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI, Warren, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.