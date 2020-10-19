Dr. Gamarra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Gamarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Gamarra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Gamarra works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
2
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
3
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
4
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamarra?
Best doctor ever ! I also love the office staff ! Had a colonoscopy recently and I received all my instructions and appt time promptly ! Dr Gamarra is a very caring doctor !
About Dr. Roberto Gamarra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Portuguese
- 1013039734
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamarra works at
Dr. Gamarra has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamarra speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.