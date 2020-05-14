See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Grtr Baltimore Med Center

Dr. Fridman works at DR ROBERTO FRIDMAN MD, PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Roberto Fridman MD
    8200 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-2904
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Androscopy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Infrared Coagulation (IRC) Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctocolectomy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 14, 2020
    The most compassionate n patient doctor. His assistant Sonia was accommodating and kind. Highly recommend this doctor.
    — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Roberto Fridman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275567398
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grtr Baltimore Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
