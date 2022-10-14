Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Conway Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Specialists/Carolinas101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 547-1861
Atlantic Urology Clinics LLC135 Professional Park Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 347-8765
Rem Anesthesia Providers LLC3911 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 347-8450
Conway Medical Center300 Singleton Ridge Rd, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 347-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Conway Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roberto Ferraro performed a Radical Perineal Prostatectomy on Me on 10.22.2017. From the initial interview and the surgery and the follow up were done to my complete satisfaction. I credit Dr Ferraro for saving my life. I highly recommend him for the best treatment of prostate cancer.
About Dr. Roberto Ferraro, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396788733
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Urology
