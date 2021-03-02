Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westland Endoscopy Center135 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 822-1590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Great staff and nice facility. Dr. Roberto Fernandez is a bhighly qualified and very compassionate professional. Very proud of being his patient.
About Dr. Roberto Fernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275597692
Education & Certifications
- Yale U Affil Prog
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.