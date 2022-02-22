Overview

Dr. Roberto Castanos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Castanos works at UCR Health in Riverside, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.