Dr. Roberto Castanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Castanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Castanos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Castanos works at
Locations
-
1
UCR Health, Riverside3390 University Ave Ste 115, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 827-8000
-
2
UCR Health10694 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 827-7587
-
3
UCR Health Neurosciences, Riverside, CA17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (951) 827-7587
-
4
UCR Health, Irvine18881 Von Karman Ave Ste 1227, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (844) 827-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castanos?
He's been my psychiatrist for around 5 years and has helped me immensely with issues that other psychs didn't even notice. In the 12 or so years that I've been seeing psychiatrists, I don't think I've ever stuck with one longer. He's open-minded and makes me feel listened to as a patient. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Roberto Castanos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184914970
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- Texas Technical University
- UCLA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castanos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castanos works at
Dr. Castanos has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castanos speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Castanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.