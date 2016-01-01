See All Pediatricians in Dayton, OH
Dr. Roberto Caro, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Caro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Caro works at Caro Pediatric Center in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caro Pediatric Center
    1435 Shoup Mill Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 275-3488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Roberto Caro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508847914
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

