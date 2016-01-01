Overview

Dr. Roberto Caro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Caro works at Caro Pediatric Center in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.