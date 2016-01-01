Dr. Canales Chavez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto Canales Chavez, MD
Dr. Roberto Canales Chavez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Roberto Canales MD PA1733 Curie Dr Ste 103, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-2985
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700166881
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Canales Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canales Chavez.
