Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Calderon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 722-2600
-
2
Livica Physical Therapy PC2510 Westchester Ave Ste 106, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 518-1276
-
3
Westchester171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 607-5820
-
4
Westchester Medical Groupthe3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 831-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calderon?
I need a knee replacement due to Osteoarthritis and Dr. Calderon was recommended by another Orthopedic Surgen.
About Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942297825
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderon works at
Dr. Calderon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.