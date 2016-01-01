Overview

Dr. Roberto Bracamonte, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Bracamonte works at Bayless Integrated Health Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.