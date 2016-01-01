Dr. Bracamonte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto Bracamonte, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Bracamonte, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Parkvale Medical Group4524 N Maryvale Pkwy Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 414-4325
Aurora Behavioral Health Systems LLC6015 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (623) 344-4400
Parc Place2190 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 917-9301
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roberto Bracamonte, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205065299
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bracamonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bracamonte has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracamonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bracamonte speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracamonte. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracamonte.
