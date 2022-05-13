Overview

Dr. Roberto Bomprezzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bomprezzi works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.