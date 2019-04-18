Dr. Roberto Beraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Beraja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roberto Beraja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Costa Rica Med School San Jose.
Beraja Medical Institute2550 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-7070Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Roberto Beraja, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Royal Victoria Hosp/McGill
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- University Costa Rica Med School San Jose
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Dr. Beraja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beraja accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beraja speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Beraja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beraja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.