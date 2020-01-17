Overview

Dr. Roberto Barresi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Barresi works at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.