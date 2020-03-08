Dr. Roberto Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Arguello, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Arguello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Roberto A. Arguello M.d. F.a.c.s. P.A.1910 S 1st St Ste 100, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-8475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2008! Dr Arguello is absolutely the best eye Doctor ever!! Caring and great personality!!
About Dr. Roberto Arguello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538130521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arguello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arguello has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arguello speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.