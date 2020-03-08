Overview

Dr. Roberto Arguello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Arguello works at Roberto A. Arguello M.d. F.a.c.s. P.A. in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.