Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Acosta works at
Locations
-
1
Roberto J Acosta MD PA4700 N Congress Ave Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 845-7770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acosta?
Dr. Acosta is a skilled surgeon with a superb chair side/bedside manner. He has treated me sever times skillfully and with kindness.
About Dr. Roberto Acosta, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861426306
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acosta speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.