Dr. Roberta Swain, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roberta Swain, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.

Dr. Swain works at UC Health in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Springhill Dermatology Clinic PC
    4300 Old Shell Rd Ste B, Mobile, AL 36608 (251) 342-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  USA Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2019
    Been going to Dr Roberta Swain for years. Excellent, caring, fantastic, and great personal doctor. Rate her top of any scale and would recommend her to everyone.
    Hixann Gaston in Mobile, AL — Feb 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Roberta Swain, MD
    About Dr. Roberta Swain, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700826443
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

