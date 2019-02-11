Dr. Swain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberta Swain, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberta Swain, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
Locations
Springhill Dermatology Clinic PC4300 Old Shell Rd Ste B, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 342-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr Roberta Swain for years. Excellent, caring, fantastic, and great personal doctor. Rate her top of any scale and would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Roberta Swain, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
