Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberta Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberta Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountains Community Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Locations
Roberta J. Smith M D A Medical Corp.970 Monument St Ste 210, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Directions (310) 459-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountains Community Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
She is the best!!! She truly cares for her patients and makes sure they receive the best care possible!!!
About Dr. Roberta Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1164532750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
