Dr. Roberta Rothen, MD
Dr. Roberta Rothen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-4575Monday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rothen took care of my post op from a knee surgery (quadriceps rupture repair) that took place out of state just before I moved to WV. A year later she repaired my rotator cuff. Very pleased with her abilities, professionalism, and bedside manner. A quality doctor that cares.
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
Dr. Rothen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.