Overview

Dr. Roberta Rothen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science.



Dr. Rothen works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.