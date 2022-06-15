Dr. Roberta Rose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Rose, DO
Overview
Dr. Roberta Rose, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pedro A Espat DO8005 83rd Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr. Rose is highly knowledgeable, takes time with her patients, answers all questions and explains conditions very well. I think she is the best and have referred her to quite a few people who are now patients of hers.
About Dr. Roberta Rose, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831190248
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.