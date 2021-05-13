Overview

Dr. Roberta Rose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Norwalk Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.