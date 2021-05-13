See All Rheumatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Roberta Rose, MD

Rheumatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberta Rose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at Norwalk Medical Group in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norwalk Medical Group
    40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-4822
    Wcmg Norwalk Infectious Disease
    761 Main Ave Ste 112, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 852-2290

Hospital Affiliations
  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roberta Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336131085
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

