Dr. Roberta Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberta Rose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Medical Group40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-4822
-
2
Wcmg Norwalk Infectious Disease761 Main Ave Ste 112, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 852-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Listens to what you have to say and answers questions. Does not rush you. If one treatment does not work she will keep trying. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Roberta Rose, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336131085
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.