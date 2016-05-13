See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Roberta Parks, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberta Parks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Parks works at DOWNTOWN PHYSICAL THERAPY in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Boston
    294 Washington St Ste 219, Boston, MA 02108
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    May 13, 2016
    Dr. Parks is wonderful. She made me feel very comfortable and welcome.
    Boston, MA — May 13, 2016
    About Dr. Roberta Parks, MD

    Internal Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1437266020
    Education & Certifications

    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
